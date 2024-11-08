Damian Lewis, Tom Felton, Ben Radcliffe, Thomasin McKenzie, Katherine Waterston and Emma Laird are all expected to feature in the movie, which is described as a 'Downton Abbey spoof in the vein of Airplane! and Monty Python'.

Created by comedian Carr, who will also play a supporting role in the film, Frackham Hall is being directed by Jim O’Hanlon (The Punisher, 100 Streets, Touch of Cloth). Shooting has already started in the historic village of Thornton Hough, which is home to 22 listed buildings, including Thornton Manor and the Mock Tudor Thornton House.

Radcliffe, who plays lead character Eric Noone - a loveable pick-pocket - was photographed shooting what appeared to be a chase scene in the Wirral hamlet on Thursday.

The Cuban Fury, Masters of the Air and The Witcher actor raced through The Folds area of the picturesque village, past a market cart and a Tudor building, wearing period costume of brown trousers, white shirt, braces and a grey jacket.

Other members of the cast and crew were pictured laughing on set before shooting a scene involving a classic Norton motorcycle, a chase with Anna Maxwell Martin (Line of duty, Till I Kill You) and another segment involving a village fete.

