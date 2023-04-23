The family of a 10-year-old who died after being hit by a car have shared tributes to their ‘exceptionally happy’ little boy.

Charlie Lowe was struck by a black Ford Puma car on Abingdon Road in Walton at about 4.30pm on April 20, and sadly died in hospital the following morning.

The driver stopped at the scene and is helping Merseyside Police with their enquiries. The force are also appealing for witnesses to the fatal incident.

Tributes to Charlie: Charlie’s mother described him as ‘football mad’ and said: “Charlie was taken away suddenly and we will always miss him. He was a huge LFC fan and knew everything about the team. He was also a keen cross country runner. He was exceptionally happy, very smart and very funny. Charlie loved school and loved life and he will be sorely missed by everyone.”

Charlie’s dad said: “There isn’t a word to describe how amazing and loved you are and how missed you will be. The most beautiful boy in the world. When you arrived I had to split my heart between you and your brother Daniel, sister Rachael and brother Bobby. I never knew for certain what real love was but I did when my amazing children entered my life.

“I will always cherish the short time I had with you, the hugs and kisses and laughs we had. The days out, you playing football and on Fifa. When I heard the tragic news, I came running to the hospital praying for a miracle. Charlie, I miss you mate so much it’s killing me inside as it is for your brothers and sister. All my love Charlie, I hope you rest in peace, Dad.”

Contacting the police: Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call the Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or DM @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting reference 23000333448.