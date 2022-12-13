Harry Kinney-Ryan was hit by an Astra and later died in Alder Hey Hospital.

The family of a schoolboy who died after being hit by a car in Croxteth, have paid tribute to the ‘loving’ and ‘caring’ 13-year-old.

Harry Kinney-Ryan was struck by a silver Vauxhall Astra by Stonedale Retail Park at around 7.20pm on Wednesday (December 17) night. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died at Alder Hey on Friday afternoon.

The driver stopped at the scene. A 34-year-old man from West Derby arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Harry’s family said: “Harry was a loving and caring boy who loved his family and friends. He always made those around him laugh and was definitely the class clown.

“Harry will be deeply missed by all of family, especially his sisters. Everyone will have their own memories of Harry and this is how we want his memory to live on. We cannot thank our family and friends enough for all of their support and kind words.

“We would also like to thank all of the amazing staff at Alder Hey children’s hospital who took such amazing care of Harry. Goodnight and God bless we love you so much xxxx.”

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Harry’s family and friends. His family continue to be supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

“Enquiries into the collision remain ongoing. I would appeal for any drivers who were travelling east or westbound along the East Lancashire Road near the Showcase cinema at around 7.20pm on December 7 to get in touch if they believe they have dash cam footage which could assist our investigation.”

How to contact police

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Team on 0151 777 5747, email [email protected] , or DM @MerPolTraffic on Twitter quoting reference 22000902647.

