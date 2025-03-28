Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adventure Coast Southport - formerly known as Pleasureland - is celebrating the launch of its 2025 season - with a treasure hunt right outside a rival operator.

Bosses at Adventure Coast Southport say they are ‘docking’ in Blackpool until Sunday with a Pirate Treasure Hunt for families and adventure enthusiasts.

Participants will scour iconic Blackpool landmarks and popular locations, deciphering riddles and following a series of pirate-themed clues available online and across social media platforms. These engaging hints are designed to lead treasure hunters to concealed chests scattered throughout the town.

Upon discovering a treasure box, finders can scan the embedded QR code, directing them to an entry page where they can submit their details.

One of the Adventure Coast Southport Treasure chests which is being hidden around Blackpool | Adventure Coast Southport

The first five intrepid explorers to locate a treasure box in Blackpool will be rewarded with a Family Ticket for four to Adventure Coast Southport, offering a chance to experience the park's thrilling attractions firsthand. Those who uncover the chests thereafter will be entered into a Grand Prize draw, with the opportunity to win a weekend getaway in Southport.

This exclusive package includes a two-night hotel stay, a round of Viking Golf, and park tickets for four, ensuring a memorable experience for the lucky winners.

A spokesman said: “As the inaugural event under its new banner, Adventure Coast Southport aims to redefine entertainment and leisure in the region. The Pirate Treasure Hunt serves as a testament to the park's commitment to delivering innovative and immersive experiences that resonate with audiences of all ages.”