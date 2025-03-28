Southport theme park launches new season - by creating treasure hunt under noses of rival

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 07:57 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 07:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Adventure Coast Southport - formerly known as Pleasureland - is celebrating the launch of its 2025 season - with a treasure hunt right outside a rival operator.

Bosses at Adventure Coast Southport say they are ‘docking’ in Blackpool until Sunday with a Pirate Treasure Hunt for families and adventure enthusiasts.

Participants will scour iconic Blackpool landmarks and popular locations, deciphering riddles and following a series of pirate-themed clues available online and across social media platforms. These engaging hints are designed to lead treasure hunters to concealed chests scattered throughout the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Upon discovering a treasure box, finders can scan the embedded QR code, directing them to an entry page where they can submit their details.

One of the Adventure Coast Southport Treasure chests which is being hidden around BlackpoolOne of the Adventure Coast Southport Treasure chests which is being hidden around Blackpool
One of the Adventure Coast Southport Treasure chests which is being hidden around Blackpool | Adventure Coast Southport

The first five intrepid explorers to locate a treasure box in Blackpool will be rewarded with a Family Ticket for four to Adventure Coast Southport, offering a chance to experience the park's thrilling attractions firsthand. Those who uncover the chests thereafter will be entered into a Grand Prize draw, with the opportunity to win a weekend getaway in Southport.

This exclusive package includes a two-night hotel stay, a round of Viking Golf, and park tickets for four, ensuring a memorable experience for the lucky winners.

A spokesman said: “As the inaugural event under its new banner, Adventure Coast Southport aims to redefine entertainment and leisure in the region. The Pirate Treasure Hunt serves as a testament to the park's commitment to delivering innovative and immersive experiences that resonate with audiences of all ages.”

Related topics:BlackpoolTheme parkLancashireBlackpool Pleasure Beach

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice