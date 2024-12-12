The city of Liverpool is the birth place of many talented people, from world famous musicians to award-winning actors and sportspeople. But, did you know that many ‘Scouse’ celebrities are actually from elsewhere in Merseyside, including in the small town of Huyton.
Located in the borough of Knowsley but bordering the Liverpool areas of Knotty Ash and Dovecot, Huyton may not be on the must-visit list for tourists but, it has helped to produce some of the household names associated with Liverpool.
From a legendary boxer and one of Liverpool best loved comedians, here are 15 famous faces who were born or brought up in Knowsley. How many did you guess?
1. Carol Decker
Huyton-born Decker was the lead singer of the band T-Pau, which enjoyed international success in the late 1980s and early 1990s. They split in 1991, but Carol has built a new version of the band. | United Archives via Getty Images
2. Philip Barantini
Philip Barantini is a Huyton-raised film and TV director, producer, screenwriter and actor. He is best known for his hit movie, Boiling Point, starring Stephen Graham. | Getty Images for BFI
3. Paddy Pimblett
UFC star 'Paddy the Baddy' is one of the most exciting fighters in the UK. The 29-year-old grew up in Huyton and attended St Margaret Mary's Primary school and Cardinal Heenan Catholic High school. A professional since 2012, Pimblett fights out of Next Generation MMA in Liverpool city centre, along with fellow mixed martial arts star ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann | National Diversity Awards
4. Rex Harrison
Huyton-born stage and screen actor Rex Harrison (pictured here with Rita Hayworth) is best known for his role as Professor Higgins in My Fair Lady, for which he won an Oscar for Best Actor in 1964. He featured in an array of films and theatrical productions in the 1960s and 1970s, including a starring role as Julius Caesar in Cleopatra in 1963. | Getty Images
