2. Samantha Quek

Samantha Sam Quek MBE is an English former field hockey player and television personality. She played as a defender for the England and Great Britain teams and won gold as part of the British team at the 2016 Summer Olympics. Quek was born in Liverpool and grew up around the suburb of West Derby before moving to the Wirral area. She attended Hillside Primary School in Wirral for a year before moving to Birkenhead High School and going on to sixth form at Calday Grange Grammar School in West Kirby. She started playing hockey whilst at Birkenhead High School.