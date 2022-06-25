These celebrities were educated right here in Merseyside - is your school on the list?
From members of one of the world’s most renowned rock bands to Hollywood actors and professional athletes, Liverpool has produced many talented and famous people.
But where did they go to school before becoming well known?
We’ve put together a list of the biggest names who went to school in the Merseyside area.
Take a look through these 14 photographs of famous faces and see if any of them attended the same school as you.
1. Peter Serafinowicz
Peter Serafinowicz is an English actor, comedian, director and screenwriter, best known for his roles in The Tick, Shaun of the Dead, and the voice of Darth Maul in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Serafinowicz was born in Gateacre and moved with his family to the Belle Vale area of Liverpool, where he attended Our Lady of the Assumption Primary School. The family moved back to Gateacre when he was age 14, and he attended St Francis Xavier’s College in Woolton.
2. Samantha Quek
Samantha Sam Quek MBE is an English former field hockey player and television personality. She played as a defender for the England and Great Britain teams and won gold as part of the British team at the 2016 Summer Olympics. Quek was born in Liverpool and grew up around the suburb of West Derby before moving to the Wirral area. She attended Hillside Primary School in Wirral for a year before moving to Birkenhead High School and going on to sixth form at Calday Grange Grammar School in West Kirby. She started playing hockey whilst at Birkenhead High School.
3. Paul O’Grady
Paul O’Grady is an English comedian, broadcaster, actor, writer and former drag queen. In the 2000s, he became the presenter of various television and radio shows, most notably The Paul O’Grady Show. O’Grady was born in the Tranmere area of Birkenhead, Cheshire and attended multiple schools in the Merseyside area. Among them is St Joseph’s Primary School, Redcourt St Anselm’s and blessed Edmund Campion RC Secondary Modern (later Corpus Christi High School)
4. David Olusoga
David Olusoga OBE is a British historian, writer, broadcaster, presenter and filmmaker and has presented historical documentaries on the BBC. The historian was born in Nigeria and migrated to the UK with his mother when he was five. He later attended the University of Liverpool to study the history of slavery and graduated with a BA (Hons) History degree.