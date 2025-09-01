A proposed fan zone opposite Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium, investigated over alleged planning permission issues could be stripped of its licence to operate before it even opens.

It was confirmed in July that a stop order had been placed on a development on Regent Road after health and safety concerns were raised about the construction of a marquee across from the stadium.

Liverpool Council issued the notice to the company behind the plans – Mersey View Leisure Ltd – after its building control team visited the site after work began. The local authority said this inspection raised a number of health and safety concerns, resulting in them being instructed to stop immediately.

The fan zone near the Hill Dickinson Stadium, which are in no way linked to Everton Football Club, could be stripped of its licence before it opens | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The plans are from a private company and in no way linked to Everton Football Club. Now, the city council’s licensing authority will look again at the terms issued to the business amid ongoing investigations.

Plans for the business were first unveiled in February ahead of the Blues’ first season away from Goodison Park. Named The Holy Trinity in tribute to the Blues’ legendary midfield trio of Alan Ball, Howard Kendall, and Colin Harvey.

The LDRS understands none of the families were consulted on the naming of the venue or are connected with it in any way. Days before the construction was ordered to stop, a formal planning bid was launched for the venue.

Should it be permitted to go ahead, it is expected the site could accommodate 1,500 Toffees’ fans. It is bounded on the east side by Regent Road, to the south and west sides by Fulton Street and to the north side by Boundary Street.

According to planning documents, the development will consist of a marquee of simple rectangular design and its main use will be to complement the new Everton stadium for servicing the expected number of spectators. It is anticipated to use the entire space, leased to the applicant by Terry’s Timber.

A licensing application was granted by the city council earlier this year, permitting operators Mersey View Leisure to operate from 9am to midnight daily. This includes the sale of alcohol on the premises only.

Last month, a second venue operated by Mersey View Ltd, next to the proposed fan zone was denied a premises over fears it is not safe to the public. The company had applied to Liverpool Council for the right to serve alcohol and host live events at a formerly disused warehouse on Fulton Street, just yards away from the club’s new home.

The business – which is linked to a number of other locations across the city – sought permission to operate on the private road from 9am to 11.30pm daily, having already agreed to come down from an initial request of midnight. However, after concerns were raised by officials from the authority’s planning and building control teams, a three-person committee was not satisfied enough to award terms to the company.

The hearing will take place on September 17.