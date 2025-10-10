LDRS

A hotel enjoyed by generations of Salfordians is being sold by the council and turned into temporary housing.

The Salfordian Hotel in Southport was bought by Salford council in 1953 and used as affordable holiday accommodation for people over the age of 50. Leased to the Salfordian Trust Company from 2007, the trust was liquidated in 2024, leaving the hotel out of use.

Since then, it has become home for live-in guardians, who are there under a licence agreement to help protect the property from vandalism and report any maintenance issues. It was facing an uncertain future until a deal was struck to sell the land to Sefton council, marking the end of a 70-year association with Salford.

The grade-II listed hotel was first opened around 1870 according to Historic England’s records, and is based close to Southport beach. Sefton council said the building will be turned into emergency accommodation for some of Sefton’s most in need households.

The sale of the land is set to be confirmed by Salford council during a meeting at the Civic Centre on Monday, October 13. A council report on the sale states: “Following the liquidation of the trust in August 2024, the property reverted to the council.

“The building has since deteriorated and is no longer considered viable for its original use. Sefton council has expressed interest in acquiring the property. Terms have been agreed in principle, and approval is now being sought to proceed with the disposal.”

Coun Marion Atkinson, leader of Sefton council, said: “If the purchase goes through then The Salfordian can once more provide a safe and supported environment for our most in need residents. There are some people who are concerned and don’t want us to do this. So, it’s only fair that we answer those concerns and dispel some factual inaccuracies in the process.

“Sefton Council has a statutory duty to prevent and relieve homelessness for its residents. Support services are in place for Sefton residents that are housed in temporary accommodation where they can be helped to find a permanent home.

“This will be a fantastic opportunity to help those most in need. That could be your friend, a family member, someone you deeply care about being given the support they need at The Salfordian.

A Salford council spokesperson said: “A decision on the disposal of the freehold interest in the Salfordian Hotel will be discussed at the property / regeneration briefing to be held on 13 October.

“The property was acquired by Salford City Council in 1953 and most recently was leased to the Salfordian Trust Company from 2007 to provide affordable holiday accommodation for individuals over the age of 50.

“Following the liquidation of the trust in 2024, Sefton council expressed interest in acquiring the freehold of property. As an asset located outside Salford City Council’s boundary, the disposal aligns with the council’s corporate plan and strategic priorities.

“On October 2, Sefton council announced that its intention is to ‘provide a safe and supported environment for our most in need residents’ and that ‘The Salfordian will not be used to accommodate asylum seekers.’”