Female tiger killed at Knowsley Safari - LiverpoolWorld news bulletin

The latest headlines for Liverpool and Merseyside.

A 14-year-old female Amur Tiger has been killed by another tiger at Knowsley Safari Park. Sinda had been at the safari park for 12 years, died instantly on November 12, when she was bitten during a breeding attempt with male tiger Miron. Staff say Sinda will be 'greatly missed.'

Liverpool Council could scrap Christmas lights as it looks to balance its books for next year. The local authority has published a raft of measures it was considering to plug a £73m gap in its finances ahead of the new financial year.

