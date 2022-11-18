Female tiger killed at Knowsley Safari - LiverpoolWorld news bulletin

A 14-year-old female Amur Tiger has been killed by another tiger at Knowsley Safari Park. Sinda had been at the safari park for 12 years, died instantly on November 12, when she was bitten during a breeding attempt with male tiger Miron. Staff say Sinda will be 'greatly missed.'
Liverpool Council could cancel christmas lights
Liverpool Council could scrap Christmas lights as it looks to balance its books for next year. The local authority has published a raft of measures it was considering to plug a £73m gap in its finances ahead of the new financial year.
Most Popular
Everton stadium could host Euros
Everton Stadium and the City of Liverpool has been shortlisted as part of the UK and Ireland's preliminary bid dossier to host UEFA EURO 2028. The bid has shortlisted 14 stadia in famous sporting cities. With a planned capacity of more than 52,000, Everton Stadium has been chosen as the preferred venue for the City of Liverpool.