Images show fighting at Grand National festival as racegoers throw punches on Ladies Day

Photographs have emerged showing smartly dressed punters throwing punches at Aintree Racecourse.
Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 12th Apr 2024, 15:59 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 15:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A series of images have emerged showing what appears to be a number of fights breaking out on the second day of the Grand National festival.

Thousands of racegoers attended Aintree Racecourse on Friday (April 12) for the highly-anticipated Ladies Day, donning their best outfits in a bid to be named Liverpool’s ‘Best Dressed’.

Racegoers fight each other as they scuffle on Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty ImagesRacegoers fight each other as they scuffle on Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
Racegoers fight each other as they scuffle on Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
Racegoers fight each other as they scuffle on Ladies Day at the Grand National. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty ImagesRacegoers fight each other as they scuffle on Ladies Day at the Grand National. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
Racegoers fight each other as they scuffle on Ladies Day at the Grand National. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
Racegoers fight each other as they scuffle on Ladies Day at Grand National. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty ImagesRacegoers fight each other as they scuffle on Ladies Day at Grand National. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
Racegoers fight each other as they scuffle on Ladies Day at Grand National. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
Racegoers fight each other as they scuffle on Ladies Day at Grand National. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty ImagesRacegoers fight each other as they scuffle on Ladies Day at Grand National. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
Racegoers fight each other as they scuffle on Ladies Day at Grand National. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Merseyside Police said the Grand National’s opening day on Thursday was a ‘success’ and no arrests were made, commending racegoers for ‘enjoying themselves responsibly’. However, at around 2.30pm on Friday, a number of images surfaced showing punches being thrown.

Images captured by Getty photographers show a number of young males scuffling at the racecourse, with one man with a bloodied face grabbing a racegoer’s blazer and preparing to throw a punch. Another image appears to show a man punching someone in the face, while another sees at least five males engaging in a fight.

LiverpoolWorld has contacted Merseyside Police for comment.

Related topics:Grand National Merseyside PoliceRacegoersBIDLiverpoolRacecourse

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.