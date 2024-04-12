Images show fighting at Grand National festival as racegoers throw punches on Ladies Day
A series of images have emerged showing what appears to be a number of fights breaking out on the second day of the Grand National festival.
Thousands of racegoers attended Aintree Racecourse on Friday (April 12) for the highly-anticipated Ladies Day, donning their best outfits in a bid to be named Liverpool’s ‘Best Dressed’.
Merseyside Police said the Grand National’s opening day on Thursday was a ‘success’ and no arrests were made, commending racegoers for ‘enjoying themselves responsibly’. However, at around 2.30pm on Friday, a number of images surfaced showing punches being thrown.
Images captured by Getty photographers show a number of young males scuffling at the racecourse, with one man with a bloodied face grabbing a racegoer’s blazer and preparing to throw a punch. Another image appears to show a man punching someone in the face, while another sees at least five males engaging in a fight.
LiverpoolWorld has contacted Merseyside Police for comment.
