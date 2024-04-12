Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A series of images have emerged showing what appears to be a number of fights breaking out on the second day of the Grand National festival.

Thousands of racegoers attended Aintree Racecourse on Friday (April 12) for the highly-anticipated Ladies Day, donning their best outfits in a bid to be named Liverpool’s ‘Best Dressed’.

Racegoers fight each other as they scuffle on Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Merseyside Police said the Grand National’s opening day on Thursday was a ‘success’ and no arrests were made, commending racegoers for ‘enjoying themselves responsibly’. However, at around 2.30pm on Friday, a number of images surfaced showing punches being thrown.

Images captured by Getty photographers show a number of young males scuffling at the racecourse, with one man with a bloodied face grabbing a racegoer’s blazer and preparing to throw a punch. Another image appears to show a man punching someone in the face, while another sees at least five males engaging in a fight.