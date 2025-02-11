Everton faces Liverpool for the last time at Goodison Park before moving to Bramley-Moore Dock.

Everton will host rivals Liverpool at Goodison Park for one last time on Wednesday (February 12), before their big move to Bramley-Moore Dock for the new season.

The Merseyside derby had initially been scheduled for December, but the highly anticipated fixture was postponed as a result of Storm Darragh. The rescheduled match will take kick off 7.30pm.

Around 40,000 football fans are expected to attend the historic game, and Merseyside Police has issued a message to all match-goers.

The force says it has been working closely with both football clubs for months to assist in planning for the event, and has a “robust policing operation in place”, including a variety of policing tactics such as highly visible police patrols and less visible measures such as plain-clothes officers.

Chief Superintendent Claire Doyle, who is in charge of the policing operation for the match, said: “These plans take into account a range of factors including any previous incidents and fixtures between the clubs.

“While recognising that some supporters feel they can add to the atmosphere of the occasion, the use of flares and other pyrotechnics at and around football matches is a concern. We fully support the club in working to eradicate this dangerous and reckless practice and would ask that supporters work with us.”

Fans with tickets are urged to arrive at Goodison Park as early as possible. CS Doyle warned that “extra measures” will in place and fans without tickets or with counterfeit tickets will not be granted entry.

She added: “Please plan your journey and give yourself plenty of time to get to the stadium. Road closures will be in place, so we urge people to use public transport to ease traffic congestion. As with any large event, we remind the public to be vigilant, trust their instincts and report any suspicious or unusual activity.

“We hope everyone has a fantastic and memorable time. This is the last derby game at Goodison Park, and we encourage everyone to be behave responsibly so you can attend future matches at the new stadium next season.”