A city centre restaurant is closed “until further notice” due to a fire.

According to Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS), crews were called to a fire at Amalia on the ground floor of a three storey building on Argyle Street shorty after 11.00am on Wednesday (October 8).

Two fire engines were in attendance, with crews finding smoke issuing from an extractor system on the ground floor at the rear of the restaurant.

A spokesperson for MFRS continued: “The gas, electrics and extractor system were all isolated and firefighters checked flats on the first and second floors of the building for smoke spread.

“Crews monitored the extractor and ducting system which showed a reduction in temperature to a normal level and cladding close to the ducting was cut away to check for smoke spread. Fire crews left the scene at 1.24pm.”

As a result, Amalia is closed. In a statement on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the restaurant said: “We are temporarily closed today and until further notice due to a small fire on our block.

“Our business has been closed as a precautionary measure. We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding and support.

“We will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so. Thank you for your patience.”