Firefighters remain tackling a major blaze which broke out at an abandoned Grade I-listed manor house in Liverpool yesterday evening.

Fire crews were called out to a huge fire at Woolton Hall, Speke Road, Woolton, Liverpool yesterday evening.

Crews were alerted at 8.09pm and on scene at 8.16pm, with five fire engines and an aerial appliance in attendance.

They arrived to find the three-storey stone built building fully involved in fire around 40 by 30 metres in size.

Footage shared on social media shows the two-storey building's roof completely engulfed in flames and partially collapsed. MFRS said five fire engines and an aerial platform had been deployed to the scene.

Water supplies were deployed alongside Merseyside Police who were also on the scene assisting with traffic management.

The road was also closed in both directions as crews try to bring the fire under control.

Residents living nearby have been advised to keep doors and windows closed. The building previously caught fire in 2019, and the incident was treated as an arson attack by police.

This morning fire crews continued to tackle the fire although, having made good progress yesterday evening, resources were scaled down to four fire engines and an aerial appliance.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Crews damped down the scene with main branch hoses and hose reel jets.

“The main body of fire was extinguished just before 2.00am this morning and damping down and checking for hot spots continued throughout the night.

“Three fire engines and an aerial appliance remain at the scene.”

Built in 1704, Woolton Hall previously served as a hotel, an army hospital, a convent and a school but had fallen into disrepair in recent years.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.