Firefighters have released shocking video footage of the ongoing blaze at Woolton Hall as they continue trying to extinguish it.

Fire crews were called out to a huge fire at Woolton Hall, Speke Road, Woolton, Liverpool yesterday evening.

Crews were alerted at 8.09pm and on scene at 8.16pm, with five fire engines and an aerial appliance in attendance.

Firefighters have released shocking video footage of the ongoing blaze at Woolton Hall as they continue trying to extinguish it. | Merseyside Fire and Rescue

They arrived to find the three-storey stone built building fully involved in fire around 40 by 30 metres in size.

Footage shared on social media shows the two-storey building's roof completely engulfed in flames and partially collapsed. MFRS said five fire engines and an aerial platform had been deployed to the scene.

Devastating images show the building still alight as fire fighters continue to tackle it | Merseyside Fire and Rescue

Devastating footage released by Merseyside Fire and Rescue shows black smoke billowing into the sky alongside flames as firefighters use their hose reels to dampen it.

In a further update a spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighting activities have continued as previously.

“At 08.50, one fire engine and the aerial appliance were released from scene. One main branch was in use in sector one.

“At 09.53, crews closed off the main road, leaving access for local residents.

“Two fire engines remain at scene and the hose in sector one has been withdrawn due to safety concerns. Crews are continuing to monitor, hotspot, and damp down externally.”

Built in 1704, Woolton Hall previously served as a hotel, an army hospital, a convent and a school but had fallen into disrepair in recent years.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.