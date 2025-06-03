Breaking

Firefighters rescue 50 people from flats fire at Marsh House Lane in Warrington

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 08:07 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 08:07 BST

An investigation is underway after firefighters had to rescue 50 people from a fire which broke out in flats in Warrington yesterday evening.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Marsh House Lane just before 5.30pm on Monday.

A total of 50 people have been rescued from the building, including through the windows and balconies of the third and fourth floor.A total of 50 people have been rescued from the building, including through the windows and balconies of the third and fourth floor.
| CFRS

Crews from across Cheshire were called to try to bring the blaze under control.

Cheshire Fire And Rescue Service said people had been unable to get out because the fire had started in the stairwell, and one woman said she had had to pass her six-year-old son to safety from her first floor window.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were sent in to try to bring the fire under control, while a cordon was set up to keep people away from the scene.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We can confirm that firefighters have extinguished a large fire in the stairwell of a four-storey block of flats.

An investigation is now underway into what caused the blaze.An investigation is now underway into what caused the blaze.
| CFRS

“A total of 50 people have been rescued from the building, including through the windows and balconies of the third and fourth floor.North West Ambulance Service triaged and treated those rescued on the scene and thankfully no serious injuries have been reported.”

They added: “At this time, it is believed everyone in the building has been accounted for but firefighters will carry out thorough checks.

“The blue light response has been significant, but the number of emergency service resources are being reduced accordingly.”

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is now underway.

