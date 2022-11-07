News bulletin: Fewer 999 calls on Bonfire Night than last year, Gymnastics Championships hailed success, Food Aid Liverpool event announced

🚒 A police officer was hurt and vehicles were damaged in Liverpool when fireworks were thrown at emergency services dealing with callouts on Bonfire Night.

Eight people were detained by police over the incident on one of the busiest nights of the year for 999 crews.

However, despite the unrest fewer 999 calls and incidents of Antisocial behaviour and criminal damage were reported than last year, according to Merseyside police.

A total of 141 incidents were reported across the whole of the region on Bonfire Night, a reduction of 48% from last year.

🤸 The Liverpool-hosted World Gymnastics Championships has been hailed a success as nine days of competition came to a close on Sunday. Over 35,000 tickets were sold for the event, which was held at the M&S Bank Arena and saw the final weekend sold out.