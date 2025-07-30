New images have given the first look at plans for a major Indian restaurant brand’s first foray into Liverpool.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Documents released by Liverpool Council revealed earlier this week how Dishoom intends to bring its first venue to the city.

A licensing application has been launched for a bar-cafe to be installed at Exchange Court on Dale Street. Now a planning bid has given more details on the company’s desires for its first Liverpool location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How Dishoom at Exchange Court in Dale Street, Liverpool, could look Macauley Sinclair/LDRS | Macauley Sinclair/LDRS

Dishoom is hoping to bring its Permit Room sister concept to Dale Street, inspired by the post-prohibition bars in India. According to a document submitted to the city council’s planning team, “the venues are vibrant and inclusive spaces centred around high-quality drinks, inventive small plates, and a lively social atmosphere.”

The brand was formed in 2010, with the first Permit Room sister locations opened in 2023. There are currently 11 restaurants and four spin off sites across the UK as of this month.

A design and access statement for the proposed works on Dale Street said the site presents “an ideal setting for the Permit Room concept, combining a highly accessible city centre location with a richly detailed historic interior that can be sensitively adapted for contemporary use.” It added: “The building’s scale, architecture, and significance provide an excellent backdrop for the Permit Room’s distinctive atmosphere, while the proposed interventions will enhance and conserve the building’s special interest.”

How Dishoom at Exchange Court in Dale Street, Liverpool, could look | Macauley Sinclair/LDRS

The company said its Permit Room proposal represents a positive reuse of a vacant listed space, introducing a high-quality new venue that will contribute to the evening and night-time economy, “animate the historic core, and deliver public benefits through sensitive heritage-led regeneration.” The main dining area would be positioned along Dale Street with customer access via a central staircase, which leads into a small lobby incorporating a buggy store, welcome area, and waiter station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As approved under previous consents, an accessible entrance is also provided from Exchange Street East via a dedicated platform lift. The bar and associated glass wash area are located directly opposite the entrance. A variety of seating types is proposed throughout, including fixed booths, banquette and bench seating, and low level timber screening to define areas while maintaining openness and flexibility.

It was revealed earlier this week that the business is seeking to supply alcohol and regulated entertainment between 8am and midnight and late night refreshment between 11pm and midnight Monday to Sunday. A date has yet to be confirmed for either plan to be confirmed by city officials.