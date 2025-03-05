A new interactive and immersive child play centre has opened in Liverpool city centre, promising a world of fun and creativity.

Located at 78 Duke Street and open seven days a week, Slimeville boasts a variety of games to choose from, a slime wall and the chance for children to make their very own slime creations.

An immersive multi-sensory experience, Slimeville is the first of its kind to open in Liverpool and is aimed at children aged between three and eleven years old.

With games designed for kids and families alike, Slimeville combines fun and playing with learning and development and sessions can be booked for one child and one adult, groups of children and adults or birthday parties — with a separate food and drink area for refreshments and private parties.

Founder Metin Arayo said: “My wife and I came up with the idea because we noticed that there aren’t many play centres for children in the city centre. In fact, there aren’t many places at all that combine fun and learning for children.

“A great deal of planning has gone into this concept and we’re really excited to welcome families through our doors — slime, fun and learning, there’s really nothing quite like it anywhere.

“We’ve created a one-of-a-kind world where slime isn’t just fun — it’s a full-blown adventure. Our mission is simple: to spark creativity, curiosity and giggles through ooey-gooey, hands-on experiences.

“Whether you’re squishing through our slime zones, crafting your own magical goo or diving into our interactive games, Slimeville is all about making memories that stick (literally and figuratively).”

Bookings are now being taken for 90 minute sessions, starting at £4.95,