Five arrested on suspicion of murder after body found outside Wirral house

The fatal attack happened at the property in the early hours of the morning.

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a dead body was found outside a house in Pensby on Sunday.

Merseyside Police discovered the man’s body in Smallridge Close, Wirral, after responding to a call at about 04:00 in the morning.

Two 20-year-old women from Heswall, a 25-year-old man from Eastham, a 23-year-old man from Pensby and a 30-year-old man from Thingwall have been arrested by police on suspicion of murder.

A view of Smallridge Close, Pensby, Birkenhead. Image: Google

An investigation has been launched and officers are at the scene while extensive CCTV, house-to-house and forensic enquiries are carried out.

Neighbours said two men, a bar worker and a lodger, lived at the house in Pensby but it was unclear if it was either man who had died.

Chief Inspector Simon Owen said: “We are in the extremely early stages of this investigation and our officers are working to establish exactly what happened in the early hours of this morning.

“While we have made five swift arrests, our enquiries continue and we would appeal to anyone with any information to please come forward.”

How to contact police

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 with reference 22000211010.