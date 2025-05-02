Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool's Princess Drive will see five months of major roadworks.

A major road in Liverpool that serves a health centre. businesses and hundreds of homes is to undergo five months of upgrades and surface repairs.

Resurfacing will begin next week on Princess Drive, in West Derby, as part of Liverpool City Council’s Highways Investment Programme, with significant new road upgrades from the junction of Saxby Road to the junction of Deysbrook Lane set to start.

The works, to be carried out by Huyton Asphalt, are scheduled to commence on Tuesday, May 6 and are expected to last for a period of approximately 20 weeks, with work taking place Monday to Friday between the hours of 7.30am and 4pm.

Liverpool City Council. | Liverpool City Council.

Saxby Road marks the boundary Liverpool City Council shares with Knowsley Council, and the project will only affect the Liverpool side of Saxby Road.

The comprehensive maintenance program includes carriageway resurfacing, installation of new road gullies, new kerbing, replacement of ironwork and road marking upgrades. To ensure the safety of both the workforce and the public during the works, some restrictions on footways and the carriageway will be necessary throughout the duration of the project.

These works are a £1.3m scheme to treat the rigid (concrete) and flexible (tarmac) sections using a Milepave solution product from Miles Macadam, which is being funded via a LiveLabs2 contribution.

Princess Drive/Saxby Road. | Google Earth

The Highways Investment Programme has already delivered significant improvements across the city. To date, the initiative has seen the resurfacing of over 100,000 square meters of roads, creating smoother and safer journeys for drivers. In addition, more than 100 new tactile crossings have been installed, enhancing accessibility for pedestrians with visual impairments.

As part of Huyton Asphalt’s commitment to their #HAMeansMore initiative, the company will also be engaging with the local community by visiting primary schools in the area to deliver Road Safety Assemblies in the coming months.

These assemblies, delivered in partnership with The Bobby Colleran Trust, aim to empower children and families with the knowledge and confidence to travel safely to school, particularly in areas where roadworks are taking place.