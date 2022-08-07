We look back over the past week at which stories have grabbed your attention and got people talking.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a new feature, LiverpoolWorld editor Dominic Raynor and video journalist Emily Bonner discuss some of the headlines which have stood out over the last week.

🚍 Bus strikes - The Arriva bus strike heads into its third week after talks between the operator and unions broke down on Monday. Workers first walked out on 20 July in a dispute over pay and conditions. During the continuous strikes, Arriva buses have not been running in Merseyside.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

🚴 Cycle lanes - As new cycle lanes open on Lime Street as part of the delayed connectivity scheme, a consultation is underway for three new routes in the city. A trio of new interconnected cycle lanes could be created across Liverpool as the city seeks to develop its active travel provision.

Liverpool City Council is asking the public for their feedback on three other proposed permanent lanes. The routes will connect the East Lancashire Road, Gateacre and Sefton Park to the city centre.

Read More New Lime Street cycle lane opens with more key routes to follow across Liverpool

📈 Cost of Living - Two of Liverpool’s most loved veggie/vegan eateries have announced their closures this week. The Nakery and Veggie Republic opened in 2014 and 2017 respectively, and both have taken to social media in recent days to announce they will be closing their doors for good on Sunday.

Read More Popular Liverpool vegetarian and vegan eateries The Nakery and Veggie Republic to close down

🦠 Pandemic institute - The Pandemic Institute has awarded nearly half a million pounds to Liverpool researchers to help tackle the growing threat of monkeypox. Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern – the highest level of alert - putting monkeypox on par with diseases such as COVID-19, Ebola and polio.

Read More Map shows how monkeypox has swept the globe as Pandemic Institute hands £500k to Liverpool researchers

🤸🏿 International events - After the success of Pride and LIMF last weekend we can look forward to more big events in the city. Between 29 October – 06 November Liverpool will host the World Gymnastics Championships (WGC2022) at the M&S Bank Arena. At this Olympic qualifying event, the world’s greatest gymnasts will show you what they’re made of as hundreds of athletes from all corners of the world go head-to-head over nine action-packed days.