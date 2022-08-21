We look back over the past week at which stories have grabbed your attention and got people talking.

In a weekly feature, LiverpoolWorld editor Dominic Raynor and video journalist Emily Bonner discuss some of the headlines which have stood out over the last week.

Arriva bus strikes come to an end

Arriva North West bus strikes have been called off after the company put forward an improved pay offer this week. Around 1,800 workers belonging to Unite and GMB unions, who have been on strike since 20 July, returned to work on Thursday. The one year 11.1% pay offer, which will be backdated.

Police appeal after man, 22, shot dead

The victim who died after being shot in Dingle on Tuesday night has been formally identified as 22-year-old Sam Rimmer from Bootle. Sam was on Lavrock Bank at 11.40pm when two bikes, believed to be electric bikes, drove in to the cul-de-sac and fired a number of shots towards the group. As a result, Sam was injured, and despite the best efforts of officers and ambulance staff who provided CPR at the scene, he was pronounced dead a short while later at hospital.

Government to take over City Council

The Government has taken the decision to step in and take effective full control of Liverpool City Council following the publication of a second commissioners’ report into the local authority. The council has been under close scrutiny from commissioners since the first damning report was published last year. The report states: “We are not confident that the Council can progress on this journey without immediate further intervention” and estimates a stark funding gap of £98.2million at the council.

Southport Flower Show returns

The UK’s largest independent flower show is back in Southport. The 2022 show, which runs until Sunday, August 21, sees a return of the grand floral marquee for which the show is famous, along with the keenly contested amateur competitions, where enthusiastic and talented home growers from across the north go head-to-head. The event takes over its traditional home at the 34-acre setting of Victoria Park, where visitors can find inspiration in the display gardens and from talks by experts.

A-Level results day celebrated

Grades received by the city’s young people have improved on 2019’s figures. Data was not collected in 2021 and 2021 when grades were teacher-assessed. Grades A*-C across the city are up 10.4 per cent from 2019 to 76.8 per cent, compared to 82.1 per cent nationally. This closes the gap between the city and the national rate by 3.8 per cent.

The A*-E pass rate in Liverpool was up 3.1 per cent from 2019 to 98 per cent – just 0.4 per cent behind the national rate – closing the gap on the national average from 2019 by 2.1 per cent. The number of A*-A grades awarded in Liverpool was up 8.1 per cent to 27.1 per cent (35.9 per cent nationally). The average grade has also risen from C to C+.