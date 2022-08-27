We look back over the past week at which stories have grabbed your attention and got people talking.

In a weekly feature, LiverpoolWorld editor Dominic Raynor and video journalist Emily Bonner discuss some of the headlines which have stood out over the last week.

Family tribute to nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

The family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have paid the following tribute to her after she was shot dead at her home in Dovecot on Monday night. They said the nine-year-old was a unique, chatty little girl who loved dressing up. In a statement, they said, “Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t, and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness. We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life.”

CCTV appeal following shooting of Ashley Dale

Detectives investigating the shooting of Ashley Dale in Old Swan have released CCTV footage of a car being driven in the area shortly before her death. Officers wish to speak to the person who was driving the vehicle, or any passengers, as they believe that they could have vital information which could help the investigation.

The family of the 28-year-old, who was tragically shot dead, have paid tribute to her. They said: “We can’t come to terms with how this would happen to a defenceless woman in her own home. None of this makes sense, and our lives will never be the same again. A senseless crime that has torn a family apart.”

Arrests in connection with the death of Sam Rimmer

Police investigating the drive-by shooting of Sam Rimmer, 22, in Dingle have urged the public to help them find four suspects seen travelling near the incident on two electric bikes. Three people who were arrested on suspicion of murder have since been released on bail as inquiries continue.

Ukraine Independence Day

Wednesday 24 August, marked Ukrainian Independence Day and six months since Russia’s invasion of the country began. Here in Liverpool, the local Ukrainian community organised an afternoon and evening of education, entertainment and celebration.

Large crowds gathered to show unity with Ukraine, and a dance group performed and sang the national anthem.

Lioness Nikita Parris makes a surprise visit to Toxteth

Euro 2022 winner Nikita Parris surprised a group of young footballers when she turned up to deliver a coaching session in Toxteth.

The Scouser became a household name when she helped fire England’s Lionesses to UEFA European Women’s Football Championship glory in the summer and earned a move to Manchester United. On Monday, she joined the ‘Weetabix Wildcats’, a group offering girls non-competitive football sessions led by FA approved coaches across the UK, at the Tiber Football Centre in Liverpool.