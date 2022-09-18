Five stories that got people talking in Liverpool this week - Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Good University Guide, dogs
We look back over the past week at which stories have grabbed your attention and got people talking.
In our weekly feature, LiverpoolWorld editor Dominic Raynor and video journalist Emily Bonner discuss some of the headlines which have stood out over the last week.
Hundreds line the street for Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s funeral
The funeral for Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot dead in her home in Dovecot, has taken place. The service was held at St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash. Hundreds of mourners lined the streets outside the place of worship, many in pink, as requested by Olivia’s family.
Most Popular
The founder of Crimestoppers has offered a reward of up to £50,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible for the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel at her Dovecot home. Conservative peer Lord Ashcroft said in a statement that anyone who came forward would be doing ‘the right thing for Olivia, her family, friends and the wider community.’
The city mourns the death of Her Majesty the Queen
The official Merseyside Civic Service of Remembrance for her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Liverpool Cathedral on Sunday at 3 pm. The service – expected to last around an hour – will include contributions from local organisations which had the late Queen’s patronage.
The cost of living crisis continues
Forty per cent of people claiming Universal Credit are skipping meals to survive according to research from the Trussell Trust. The charity has published a report highlighting the devastating impact the cost of living crisis is having on people. We’re at South Liverpool Foodbank for more on this.
Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023
The University of Liverpool and Liverpool John Moores University have both ranked in the top five universities in the North West in the latest Times university guide.
The University of Liverpool ranked third, with Liverpool John Moores coming fifth in The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023.
Dogs in need of new homes
Dogs Trust Merseyside are hoping to find foster parents or forever homes for the gorgeous dogs in their care.
Due to the cost of living crisis, the charity has reported that more and more pups are being given to their rescue centre, as owners can no longer afford to care for them.