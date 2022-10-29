We look back over the past week at which stories have grabbed your attention and got people talking.

In our weekly feature, LiverpoolWorld editor Dominic Raynor and video journalist Emily Bonner discuss some of the headlines which have stood out over the last week.

Teenager dies suddenly in Liverpool ONE

A 15-year-old who died after collapsing in Browns restaurant in Liverpool on Saturday has been named as Euan McNamara. The teenager had fallen ill at the Liverpool ONE complex at around 5.50pm and despite immediate medical intervention by off-duty medics, later died in hospital.

The parents of Euan issued a statement saying, "Euan was loved and adored by all who knew him, and his death has left a massive void in all of our lives. He was a handsome, loving, caring boy with an infectious personality that touched everyone he met. We are devastated by what has happened and hope that in the forthcoming days, we will find out why Euan has been cruelly taken away from us."

Major changes to Arriva bus tickets

A new ticketless ‘tap and go’ system is being introduced from Sunday, October 30, on Arriva services across the region city to replace the current contactless payment system. Rather than buy tickets for individual journeys, the system will track a passenger’s daily or weekly usage and issue the cheapest possible overall fare.

Advertisement

The system will track how many journeys a passenger makes that day or week and cap the fare at the best value ticket for the journeys: £2 Single, £4.60 unlimited journeys in a day or £17 for unlimited journeys in the week.

Chris Tarrant unveils Ukrainian refugee portrait

Chris Tarrant has been at the Royal Albert Dock to unveil an enormous portrait of a Ukrainian refugee who has helped re-home over 300 people fleeing the war-torn country. This is part of the National Lottery's latest campaign, The People's Portraits, which celebrates the work of local heroes. It also matks the build up to Liverpool hosting Eurovision 2023 on behalf of Ukraine.

New mural for Lioness Alex Greenwood in Bootle

Bootle and England football legend Alex Greenwood has been immortalised with a huge mural in the heart of her hometown. The 29-year-old Euro 2022 winning Lioness said she was honoured to have a mural commemorating her sporting successes painted onto the front of 320 Stanley Road in Bootle.

“We’ve already seen schoolgirls pass and be absolutely inspired and randomly launch into football songs,” said Trish Hardy from Sefton Council.

Advertisement

Rhino born in Chester Zoo

An endangered baby rhino has been born at Chester Zoo. The rare greater one-horned rhino was born weighing around 50kg and is expected to grow to around 1.7 tonnes. The little calf doesn't have a name yet and the zoo has announced a poll to vote for her name.

The final names are Thuli, which is a river in Nepal, Jiya, which is the Indian meaning for sunshine, and Bahula, which is the Indian meaning for star.