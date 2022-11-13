We look back over the past week at which stories have grabbed your attention and got people talking.

In our weekly feature, LiverpoolWorld editor Dominic Raynor and video journalist Emily Bonner discuss some of the headlines which have stood out over the last week.

🏥 NHS nurses in Merseyside have voted to go on strike following a national ballot in a row over pay and patient safety. The Royal College of Nursing asked its members to support industrial action as they launched the first statutory ballot on industrial action across the UK in the 106-year history of the union. It will affest all but two trusts in the Liverpool City Region.

🏟️ News emerged on Monday afternoon that Liverpool FC owners Fenway Sports Group are open to investors for the club. When purchasing the club in 2010, FSG paid £300 million, however, it’s believed the Reds are now worth around £3.6 billion.

🧑‍⚖️ A woman who shared videos on social media of herself having sex with a man in Liverpool’s busy Concert Square has been handed a suspended ten-week jail sentence. Kelly Cousins, 35, of Merton Road in Bootle, was caught having sex in full view of revellers in the popular area of the city centre on August 1. Ms Cousins said: “We went on a date. Things got out of hand. I deeply regret it. I now just want to make a new start.”

👩‍🎤 The first Eurovision 2023 event has taken place in Liverpool as stakeholders gathered at the ACC Convention Centre on Tuesday. Speaking at the event, Mayor Joanne Anderson said the city has ‘a sense of social justice, and we know how to have a party’, making it the perfect place to hold the song contest on behalf of Ukraine next May.