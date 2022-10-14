We have all of the details of the biggest talking points in Liverpool this week.

Man charged after Liverpool student killed

A man has been charged after an incident in Oswestry that led to the death of Liverpool student Rebecca Steer. Stephen McHugh, 27, of Artillery Road, Oswestry, has been charged with the murder of the 22-year-old as well as causing grievous bodily harm and driving offences.

Campaign for universal free school meals

According to a report from Child Poverty Action Group and Covid Realities shows that 36% (about 1 million) of all school-aged children in poverty in the UK are not entitled to a free meal at school. The analysis shows that despite a rise in the number of children claiming FSMs between March 2020 and March 2021, restrictive eligibility criteria still prevent many in poverty from accessing any form of free school meal provision.

Campaigners are calling for universal free school meals.

Liverpool Dock workers on strike

Advertisement

Around 600 workers at the Port of Liverpool have walked out in a dispute over pay. The week-long strike comes after members of Unite the Union at Mersey Docks and Harbour Company - MDHC - rejected a pay offer that they’ve said is ‘inadequate.’

Unite members and bosses from MDHC’s parent company Peel Ports, were unable to reach an agreement after the first walkout in September.

The company has offered the workers a pay rise of around 10.2 per cent, but with the real rate of inflation, RPI, at 12.3 per cent, they say this is a pay cut.

Controversy surrounding Eurovision

The Eurovision spotlight is set to shine on Liverpool after it was announced the city will host the world-famous competition in 2023 on behalf of the UK.

The city, which began preparing its bid in June, received praise for its world-class facilities, including the M&S Bank Arena and ACC Liverpool, the innovation behind its cultural programme, the plans to celebrate Ukrainian people and community and the ‘walkability’ of the city.

Advertisement

However, many AirBnB owners have been slammed by Eurovision fans looking for reasonable hotel stays - with prices reaching four figures a night for one bedroom flats on the night in May 2023.

Panto season is almost upon us