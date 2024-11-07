Bookings for the UK’s first floating sauna in the heart of Liverpool go live this week.

Located next to the existing jetty at Princes Dock in Liverpool Waters, Wyld promises a “traditional Nordic concept” and “an experience like no other”, and is set to open in just a couple of weeks.

Created by long-time friends and sauna enthusiasts, Jon Miller and Tom Berendsen, both 42, the floating pontoon features a 30-person sauna, four ice baths, two cold waterfall showers, four heated outdoor showers equipped with salt rubs, changing rooms and direct access into the water at the dock.

Described as a place where “nature and urban life meet,” Tom Berendsen, Co-Founder of Wyld, said Princes Dock is the “perfect” setting for the development. He added: “We’re very excited to be opening the UK’s first floating sauna, right here in the heart of this beautiful city that’s steeped in heritage and culture.”

The floating sauna will accommodate 30 people. | WYLD Sauna and Liverpool Waters

WYLD Floating Sauna, Liverpool. | WYLD

Crafted from Thermal Alder, the sauna is naturally antimicrobial and free from chemicals, so as to not damage the dock’s ‘excellent’ rating from the Environment Agency. Life guards will be on site at Wyld to ensure the safest possible environments.

Officially open to the public on Saturday, November 23, bookings will be available from Friday, November 8. To celebrate the launch, there will exclusive pre-booking packages and the chance to attend the opening experience for free. More information is available here.

