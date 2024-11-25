The UK’s first-ever public floating sauna has opened in the heart of Liverpool.

Located next to the existing jetty at Princes Dock in Liverpool Waters, Wyld Sauna was created by long-time friends and sauna enthusiasts, Jon Miller and Tom Berendsen, both 42, and offers a ‘unique’ experience.

The floating pontoon features a 30-person sauna, four ice baths, two cold waterfall showers, four heated outdoor showers equipped with salt rubs, changing rooms and direct access into the water at the dock.

Wyld Sauna, Liverpool. | Alexander Barlow

Crafted from Thermal Alder, the sauna is naturally antimicrobial and free from chemicals - so as to not damage the dock’s ‘excellent’ rating from the Environment Agency - and life guards are on site to ensure the safest possible environments.

Wyld Sauna also offers coffee, acai bowls, buddha bowls. grab-and-go salads, protein balls, juices and smoothies from Liverpool's health and wellbeing cafe, Pomegranate, who have a dedicated kiosk, as well as electrolyte water to ensure guests are hydrated following their sauna experience.

The exciting new experience is now officially open to the public after its exclusive launch weekend, and booking are available here. Launch prices range from £5 to £12.50 depending on time and day.

