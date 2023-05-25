The little chicks are covered in grey down.

Martin Mere Wetland Centre is celebrating the arrival of several adorable Greater Flamingo chicks, which have successfully hatched at the nature reserve in Burscough.

The chicks were born mid-May and are now beginning to leave their nests and explore. Though they do not have the iconic pink-coloured feathers as the adults do, they are donning fluffy grey down, providing them with lots of insulation to keep them warm.

Once they are able to walk and swim, they will join a group of young flamingos called a crèche, where they are looked after by an adult but return to their parents to be fed.

Victoria Fellowes, Deputy Centre Manager, said the chicks ‘are doing very well’ and that the team ‘can’t wait to watch them grow over the summer period’.

Visiting the chicks: Visitors can see the new arrivals at the Martin Mere Wetland Centre in Burscough, between 09:00 and 18:00 every day.

The birds will get their pink feathers when they are two-four years old. Image: Gary Gray