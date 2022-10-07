Register
Cressington Esplanade is a beautiful detached home, covered in greenery and with stunning views.

For sale: Stunning £1.2m property in sought after Liverpool location with views over River Mersey

The detached house has beautiful views of the River Mersey and a large indoor swimming pool.

By Emma Dukes
Friday, 7th October 2022, 3:16 pm

An incredible detached home is for sale in a sought after location in Liverpool, for offers in excess of £1,200,000.

The property on Cressington Esplanade has uninterrupted views of the River Mersey throughout and is perfect for both families and those looking to retire in a beautiful area.

With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the large indoor swimming pool and large garage are added extras that make the property even more desirable.

Take a look around in the gallery below. Full details can be found via Rightmove.

1. Cressington Esplanade, Cressington Park, Liverpool L19

The property has a lot of privacy, and a large garden with a patio area.

2. Cressington Esplanade, Cressington Park, Liverpool L19

The entrance is filled with natural light and leads to a grand hallway, as well as a bathroom.

3. Cressington Esplanade, Cressington Park, Liverpool L19

The large hallway features a magnificent wine rank and classic wooden features.

4. Cressington Esplanade, Cressington Park, Liverpool L19

The property has incredible views of the River Mersey and Wirral Peninsula.

