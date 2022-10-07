For sale: Stunning £1.2m property in sought after Liverpool location with views over River Mersey
The detached house has beautiful views of the River Mersey and a large indoor swimming pool.
An incredible detached home is for sale in a sought after location in Liverpool, for offers in excess of £1,200,000.
The property on Cressington Esplanade has uninterrupted views of the River Mersey throughout and is perfect for both families and those looking to retire in a beautiful area.
With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the large indoor swimming pool and large garage are added extras that make the property even more desirable.
Take a look around in the gallery below. Full details can be found via Rightmove.