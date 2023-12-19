Diners have lost their Christmas bookings at the street food venue.

A popular Wirral restaurant and bar has announced its immediate closure, just a week before Christmas.

Based in Hoylake, Velvet Bar & Grill opened earlier this year and served up steaks, cocktails and street food, however, its sudden closure was announced on Monday evening.

The owners of the restaurant shared the news on Facebook, claiming landlords have 'managed to force us out' as they want to sell the building. It's 'the worst time of year' to close a business, they added.

Many people had booked meals for Christmas Day at the Hoylake venue and the team said all deposits will be refunded as soon as possible.

Velvet Bar & Grill added: "We are very aware that this isn’t about money and more about making memories with loved ones but please be assured that we have done everything we possibly could to prevent this from happening. Deeply sorry."