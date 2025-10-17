A businesswoman who went from a career in finance to opening one of Liverpool’s most popular vegan takeaways is hanging up her apron.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carleigh Bond started Forked Up from her Wirral home during the pandemic, beginning as a small operation where customers could collect their food from local car parks over the weekend.

Now, the business is based at Blackstock Market just outside of Liverpool city centre, serving tasty Asian-inspired plant based meals to the masses. Despite being cherished among the vegan community, and amassing more than 17,000 followers on Instagram and a Google rating of 4.9 out of five stars, Carleigh has chosen to close Forked Up “for good”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a video on social media, Carleigh said: “After five years of hard graft, I’m closing my business. Is it with a heavy heart? No I’m f****ng made up alright.”

Carleigh Bond started Forked Up Vegan Kitchen in 2020. | Forked Up VK

Explaining the reasons for her decision, she continued: “I’ve decided to leave Blackstock Market and close down for good.

“I know loads of you are gonna be really sad about this - because the food is amazing - but it’s been a long time coming and I’ve dragged it out for years hoping that eventually my hard work, resilience and determination to succeed will pay off but I am done p*****ng into the wind.

“The reality is that the stress and financial pressures of running a business are negatively affecting me and I’d be better off stacking shelves - at least I’d get paid holidays and minimum wage, something I haven’t had the luxury of for years.”

Forked Up’s last day of trading will be Sunday, October 26.

Carleigh added: “Actually can’t wait to hang up my apron and see what the future has in store for me.”