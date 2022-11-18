“Sleeping rough and battling the cold and rain is something that is sadly the norm for homeless people right across the country”

Everton fans are spending a night under the stars to raise money for Everton in the Community.

Taking place on Friday, November 18, the annual Goodison Sleepout helps raise vital funds for the charity’s Home Is Where The Heart Is programme, which is dedicated to helping those who are homeless or who are on the verge of being homeless.

Each year, hundreds of people gather in the much-loved stadium to sleep outdoors to get an understanding of homeless people’s plight and how tough it is to stay warm and safe.

This year will be especially poignant as it marks the penultimate event at Goodison before Everton FC relocates to its new home at Bramley Moore Dock, giving fans one of the final opportunities to soak up the stadium overnight. Former Everton midfielder, Graham Stuart, will be attending the sleepout to meet fans as charity ambassador.

He said: “Sleeping rough and battling the cold and rain is something that is sadly the norm for homeless people right across the country – but the work that Everton in the Community’s Home Is Where The Heart Is does is incredible and helps those in need during their darkest hours.

“I’m confident that our Everton supporters will get behind the event like they always do and join us for what promises to be a really special night.”

Joining Graham at the event will be former drug user Dylan Bannon, who found himself homeless and addicted to cocaine just two years ago.

Dylan’s story

Lifelong Everton fan Dylan was able to make his first steps to recovery after being introduced to Everton in the Community, accessing food vouchers and later being referred to a drug rehabilitation centre.

He was supported by the outreach team at Home Is Where The Heart Is to turn his life around and is now passionate about helping the project to continue its vital work.

Dylan, 24, who is now expecting his first child early next year, said: “Everton in the Community saved my life – I have absolutely no doubt about that.

“I spiralled into a cocaine addiction when I was 17, using around £200 worth every day at my worst. I knew I needed help but didn’t know how or where to get it.

“After being put in touch with Home Is Where The Heart Is, my life changed for the better and I realised that their support was exactly what I needed. The staff there treat you like family and genuinely care about you which, for others in my position, is vital for recovery.”

