Former Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson in court over corruption charges

The former mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson, has appeared in court over bribery and misconduct charges.

The 67-year-old was with charged with bribery, misconduct in a public office and conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office earlier this month, and today appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

He is among 12 people charged in relation to Operation Aloft, connected to the awarding of commercial and business contracts from Liverpool City Council between 2010 and 2020.

In a previous statement posted on social media site X (formerly Twitter), Mr Anderson said: “I am innocent of charges and will fight to clear my name.”

The former elected mayor, who held the role between 2012 and 2021, indicated not guilty pleas on all three charges at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Friday (March 28). On the misconduct charge, he is said to have sent and/or arranged to have sent “threatening letters” to himself.

His son David Anderson, 37, of Wavertree, faces a charge with conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office which he denies.

Former deputy leader of Liverpool City Council Derek Hatton, 77, of Aigburth, denied one count of bribery and one count of counselling or procuring misconduct in a public office.

His wife Sonjia Hatton, 49, of Aigburth, indicated a not guilty plea to one count of misconduct in a public office by providing and seeking confidential council information over matters of commercial and business use to Mr Hatton’s contacts and to his business dealings.

Andrew Barr, formerly the council’s assistant director of highways and planning, 51, of Ainsdale is charged with conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office and also a charge of bribery for which he indicated a not guilty plea.

Adam McClean, 54, of Woolton, is also charged of conspiracy to commit bribery, to which he entered no plea.

Other defendants appeared at court remotely via videolink. They included the council’s former head of regeneration Nick Kavanagh, 56, of Mossley Hill, who indicated not guilty pleas to two counts of bribery. Phillipa Cook, 49, of Mossley Hill, also indicated not guilty pleas to two counts of bribery.

Alexander Croft, 30, of Aughton, indicated a not guilty plea to one count of bribery.

Julian Flanagan, 53, of Knowsley; Paul Flanagan, 71, of Knowsley; and James Shalliker, 38, of Downholland, Lancashire, are all charged with conspiracy to commit bribery and entered no pleas.

All 12 defendants were granted unconditional bail by District Judge Wendy Lloyd ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing at Preston Crown Court on April 25, 2025.