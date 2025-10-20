Former Merseyside headteacher dies as tributes pour in from family and former pupils

Tributes have poured in for a much-loved and well-respected former Merseyside headteacher following his death.

Philip Fryer was a science teacher at Meols Cop High School between 1994-2003 before moving on to become the headteacher at Bootle High School, before finally retiring.

His daughter Belle Ford told the LDRS a little about his legacy, she said: “He loved being a teacher. He cared deeply about the kids in the school where he taught. He himself had grown up with very little and cared deeply about the children getting the same opportunities as anybody else.

“He wanted them to go ahead and do something with their lives that they cared about. That was very important to him.”

Philip Fryer was a teacher at Meols Cop and a headteacher at Bootle High School | Family handout/LDRS

Asked to describe the man behind the teacher, and who Mr Fryer was as a father, Belle added: “He was fair. He was fun. He was kind.”

Belle said her dad enjoyed a beautiful late chapter in life and travelled around the world with his wife, and enjoyed spending time with his family, adding: “He’s seen most of the world now. He’s been everywhere on cruises with my stepmom and he absolutely loved that.”

In an attempt to reach ex-pupils and colleagues of Mr Fryer, Belle posted to several Facebook groups to announce the sad news of her dad’s passing. In the post published to ‘Southport Community’, Belle wrote: “My lovely dad Phil Fryer died this week.”

She added: “If anyone has any stories about him as a teacher or colleague, even if it was him sending you out for talking, I’d really love to hear them.

“He always loved an underdog and cared deeply about access to education for all. He had a lot of empathy for students who found schooling additionally challenging for any reason. I’m hoping to share some stories with the family so we all feel a little less robbed!”

Belle’s post was inundated with dozens of supportive messages, including several from those he used to teach. Victoria Louise wrote: “I remember his larger than life character very well, and this post has made me feel sad. Lots of love to his family.”

Lindsey Hall said: “I remember Mr Fryer and his checked shirts. He was great teacher, scary voice when he shouted though, but we all loved him, he was definitely one of the good teachers. So sorry for your loss xx. Thoughts are with you x.”

Someone on another Facebook group also commented: “[Mr Fryer] was a such lovely man and really cared about his students. I am so very sorry for your loss sending love and prayers to you and your family xxx.”

Asked what she felt about the hundreds of comments across numerous Facebook groups, Belle said: “Each one I read is like getting an extra five minutes with my dad.”

Philip Fryer’s funeral will take place November 4 at 11am in Southport Crematorium. The family requested that any donations in lieu of flowers to Compassion Acts, a local charity dedicated to reducing poverty in Southport.