People evacuated as four fire engines called to fire at Wirral pub

A fire broke out in the basement a pub in Birkenhead.

A Wirral pub was evacuated last night (August 6), after a fire broke out in the basement.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) incident on Park Road attended the incident at The Queens Hotel on Park Road East, Birkenhead, just before 8.00pm.

Four fire engines were present at the scene, with the MFRS discovering an electrical fire on the fuse board.

In a statement last night, a spokesperson for MFRS said: “Crews were alerted at 19.56 and on scene at 19.58 with four fire engines attending. This was in response to a suspected basement fire within a three storey commercial premises, approximately 60 metres by 40 metres.

The Queens Hotel, Birkenhead. | Google

“On arrival four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus (BA) were committed with one hose reel jet to search the basement area of the property. The commercial premises above was evacuated.

“Crews located the fire in the electrical fuse board, extinguishing shortly after before ventilating the affected area of any smoke logging.

“At 20.43, it was determined that this incident would be scaled down to three fire engines at scene. Remaining crews continued to monitor temperatures and ventilate the premises, while utilities were isolated, before leaving the scene at 22.42.”