The four males from Liverpool, all in their early 20s, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and violent disorder.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four men who were stopped by French authorities in the port of Calais and extradited to Merseyside Police have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a mass confrontation in Liverpool city centre that led to a stabbing.

A 21-year-old man was rushed to hospital after being knifed in the chest during the 'large-scale disturbance' in the early hours of 27 December. He was found at the junction of Church Street and Whitechapel, near to McDonald's, by a police patrol at around 5.30am. He remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second male, aged 21, who was stabbed in the back following what witnesses described as a 'mass brawl' involving two groups that left The Safehouse bar on Victoria Street and entered Peter Street, is also stable and recovering at home.

A third man, aged 23, suffered a laceration to the head, believed to have been caused by being hit with a bottle or glass and is also recovering at home. Following enquiries, a fourth man, aged 20, was identified with lacerations to his head. He is recovering at home.

Detectives launched an investigation and raided a number of addresses in Anfield and Wavertree on Thursday 27 December, where evidential items were seized. On Tuesday 2 January, four men were detained by French Authorities in Calais and have now been extradited to Merseyside Police. The four men - a 21-year-old from Wavertree, a 20-year-old from Everton; a 21-year-old from Huyton; and a 21-year-old man from Dovecot - have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and violent disorder. They are now in custody, where they will be questioned.

The Safehouse bar on the corner of Victoria Street and Peter Street. Image: Google Street View