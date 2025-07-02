Free parking at 22 car parks in Merseyside is set to end later this year as more is revealed about Wirral Council’s plans.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In September 2024, the local authority announced a plan to see charges introduced at 22 car parks and on roads in three coastal areas where they’re currently free. Car parks where people already pay have already seen an increase with a £1 charge brought in overnight.

The plans quickly drew backlash from people in areas like New Brighton and Bromborough with thousands signing petitions. However on December 3 at an environment and transport committee, Labour and Green councillors voted to approve the changes while Conservatives and Liberal Democrats voted against.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Port lane car park | Ed Barnes/LDRS

The council has repeatedly said the changes are in line with a policy that was unanimously approved by all parties in 2023. This parking strategy said the council could apply standardised parking charges across the borough as well as the ability to introduce traffic regulations where required.

A spokesperson for Wirral Council previously said the charges “will be implemented in a phased manner” with any further charges introduced “in due course.” However no timeline was given for the next steps.

Now in a budget report published ahead of a meeting on July 9, the local authority has revealed parking charges at those 22 car parks currently free are set to be brought in in September. After going over budget in previous years, the council’s highways and infrastructure department is expected to balance the books though “there remains a risk that the parking charges are yet to be fully introduced due to the capital funding requirements and procurement exercise for new machines.”

This means parking charges will be introduced in the following car parks later this year:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fort Perch Rock in New Brighton Derby Pool in New Brighton Chamberlain Street in Birkenhead Old Chester Road / Chamberlain Street in Birkenhead Turner Street in Birkenhead Banks Road in Heswall Roslin Road in Irby Fishers Lane in Pensby Carr Lane in Hoylake Charles Road in Hoylake Market Street in Hoylake Barlow Avenue in Bebington Church Road in Bebington Roland Avenue in Bebington Allport Lane in Bromborough Mill Park Drive in Eastham Manor Road in Liscard Garden Lane in Moreton Holt Avenue in Moreton Pasture Road in Moreton Gunsite in Leasowe Thurstaston Common in Thurstaston

The money that will be generated from each car park was revealed in February after Liberal Democrat leader Cllr Phil Gilchrist shared them with the LDRS. £161,741 was expected to be generated from the car parks while roughly £40,000 is expected to be generated from an overnight £1 charge being brought in.

Fort Perch Rock was expected to make the most money bringing in an expected £22,464 from 15,000 visitors. Roughly £100,000 is also expected to be generated from the increase in fares on car parks and roads where the local authority already charges.

Wirral Council has previously been criticised as part of a 2021 government review due to the issue of parking charges going back and forth within the organisation as the council was told it needs to get to grips with its financial situation including having to take unpopular decisions. However legal action may be taken against the council by Wilkie Leisure Group which operates the Adventureland in New Brighton.

If charges are introduced in September, it will cost £1.20 for each hour of parking with £6 for over four hours between 8am and 6.30pm. It will also cost £1 to park overnight in car parks owned by the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parking permits for traders of £720 a year and Wirral Council Park permits of £120 per year are available. No timeline was given in the report for the introduction of on-street parking charges in Hoylake, West Kirby, and New Brighton.