Dolly Parton once said: "Potato, potato, potato - I've never met a spud I didn't like." Much like the country music legend herself, I am a massive fan of the humble spud. The sheer versatility of the vegetable is a subject I am rather passionate about, to say the least. Hearing Dolly is a champion of the tuber was like music to my ears and really cemented the fact that the potato should be celebrated.

National French Fry Day helps do just. It falls this week, so, Emily Bonner headed out to taste test chips from all the fast food chains deemed the most popular in a recent survey to see if she agreed with the general public's opinions.

According to the research, carried out on behalf of Betway, the nation’s favourite fast food chain chips are from McDonald’s. The Golden Arches came out on top by a considerable way, securing 21% more of the vote than second place Burger King. KFC is in third place, but maybe more surprisingly, Five Guys got just 8% of the vote, meaning it comes in at fourth. Trailing behind in fifth place is Mexican fast giant Taco Bell.

