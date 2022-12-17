You could make their Christmas wishes come true.

Freshfield Animal Rescue are hoping to find permanent homes for many wonderful animals in Liverpool.

Freshfields began almost 50 years ago and is committed to looking after animals whether they be small pets, farm animals or sick wildlife. With a policy of never putting a healthy animal down, they are looking for lovely people to adopt animals and provide them with a forever home.

With the current freezing temperatures and cost-of-living crisis, more pets than ever are finding themselves without homes. Could you give them the best Christmas ever and make them part of your family?

1. Nellie Nellie is a two-year-old cat looking for a home without children or dogs. She loves affection and is playful. Photo Sales

2. Sasha Sasha is a lovely six-year-old Shar Pei cross, looking for a home with no other pets. She can live with children aged 10+ and she needs lots of company. Photo Sales

3. Paddy Paddy is a Lionhead rabbit, estimated to be around six months old. He is a shy little boy who needs a forever home. Photo Sales

4. Max Max is a Patterdale cross, estimated to be around six or seven years old. He’s a super sweet boy, best suited to a home with children aged 16+ and no other pets. Photo Sales