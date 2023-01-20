Register
Freshfields Animal Rescue: 15 pets looking for a new home in Liverpool and Merseyside - dogs, cats and rabbits

These adorable animals are looking for a new family this year - can you help?

By Emma Dukes
2 minutes ago

Looking for a new pet but believe in the ‘adopt not shop’ mantra? We’ve got you covered.

Freshfields Animal Rescue are hoping to find permanent homes for many wonderful animals in Liverpool and Merseyside.

Freshfields began almost 50 years ago and is committed to looking after animals whether they be small pets, farm animals or sick wildlife. With a policy of never putting a healthy animal down, they are looking for lovely people to adopt them and provide a forever home.

Many of these animals have had difficult lives and would love the chance to settle down for good.

With the current cost-of-living crisis, more pets than ever are finding themselves without homes. Could you make their wishes come true and make them part of your family?

1. Bella

Bella has become a long-term member of the Liverpool cattery, having been there for three years. She does have health problems but is a lovely cat.

2. Jax

Jax is currently at the rescue centre in Wales, however, Freshfields have said he is available for adoption in Liverpool.

3. Thelma and Louise

Thelma and Louise arrived at Freshfields after they were rescued from the T&S fur and meat farm. These lucky little ladies were saved from a horrific fate and now will only get to experience the best in life. All they need now is the perfect home to call their own where they can be spoiled rotten!

4. Smudge

Smudge is one of the sweetest cats you will ever meet and wants only a warm bed and your love and attention. He is 16-years-old and arrived at the rescue centre due to his owner’s ill health.

