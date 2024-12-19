An animal rescue charity has issued a festive plea to help support pets falling victim to difficult times.

Freshfields Animal Rescue said its Christmas appeal would ensure it could continue caring for abused, abandoned, and vulnerable animals with nowhere else to turn.

The organisation said families are under severe financial pressure as never before, and the animals are sadly the unfortunate victims.

Deb Hughes from Freshfields told LiverpoolWorld: "Many people are facing the difficult choice between heating or eating, and if you're struggling to feed your family, then obviously an unexpected vet bill is really going to tip you over the edge.

“We're seeing heartbreaking numbers of people who are bringing in their beloved pets simply because they can't afford to look after them anymore."

With unprecedented demand for spaces in the rescue centre, in this financial climate, people are thinking twice before taking on a pet.

The centre says fewer people can adopt from them due to financial hardships.

"We have an unprecedented pet overpopulation in the UK at the moment. Breeding is out of control and there isn't the government resources or will to tackle opportunist breeding and to put the resources into it that we need,” said Deb.

Despite the record demand and rising costs, the Government doesn't fund aid for animals needing rescue services.

Freshfields said it is committed to looking after all creatures, great or small, with a policy of never putting a healthy animal down.

Deb says: "It's our supporters and our local community that we really need to help us to step up and make sure that animals like Kai are warm, fed, safe and loved this Christmas."

The public has helped Freshfields Animal Rescue change over 100,000 animals' lives since they opened their doors in 1979.