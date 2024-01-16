Popular Liverpool pubs such as Peter Kavanagh's and White Star feature on the list.

The GMB union are warning that 30 Liverpool pubs and bars are 'at risk' as parent company Stonegate faces more than £2 billion of debt.

The venues in Liverpool are among more than 4,500 Stonegate pubs across the United Kingdom that could face an uncertain future, as their owner, TDR capital is seeking to 'refinance' a £2.6bn black hole. One of the largest pub companies in the UK, it employs more than 19,000 workers.

Gary Lindsay, boss of TDR Capital, which also owns supermarket giant Asda, told the Business and Trade Select Committee last week that he was ‘confident’ the debts in the Stonegate Pub Company could be refinanced this year.

A spokesperson for Stonegate added that its 'pub business remains very resilient despite the challenges our industry faces', with good like-for-like sales growth across the group.

However, GMB Union says 'refinancing could lead to crippling payments to service the debt' and TDR Capital has a 'duty to safeguard' its thousands of pubs. Amongst those the union says are 'at risk' in Liverpool are the iconic nightclub Popworld and the much-loved Ma Egerton's pub.

