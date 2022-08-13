The new wheelchairs are available at West Kirby and New Brighton beaches.

Earlier this week, Wirral Council launched their new initiative, helping people with physical or mobility disabilities to enjoy New Brighton and West Kirby beaches.

Organised by Wirral Borough Council and Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS, six wheelchairs are now available to rent for free at New Brighton’s Floral Pavillion and Wirral Watersports Centre in West Kirby.

LiverpoolWorld spoke to Lily Fraser, who is thrilled that her 94 year old mum can now enjoy her local beach in New Brighton. She said:

“The sand wheelchairs give accessibility to the beach and sea where usual wheelchairs would be too difficult to push. They allow inclusivisity to wheelchair users that they didn’t have before. Ideally all beaches would have them, they bring so much fun and happiness to people who otherwise would be missing out on what many people take for granted.”

Hilda and Lisa at New Brighton beach. Image: Lisa Fraser

“My mum doesn’t need to worry about falling on the sand, she can enjoy her favourite past time watching my dog playing in the sand and rockpools.”

Lily had no issue booking the wheelchair and the experience was easy and enjoyable.

Their pup also enjoyed the day at the beach.

What types of wheelchairs are available?

There are 3 different types of chairs available and each are suited to beach terrain:

Sand Cruiser (push assisted)

Hippocampe (push assisted)

Extreme X8 All Terrain (electric powered)

New wheelchairs suited to beach terrain. Image: Wirral Council

Currently, only Sand Cruisers are available in West Kirby, but all types of chairs are available in New Brighton.

The Council has said that all types of chairs require assistance from another individual and that they are currently working on hoists.

Booking a sand wheelchair

For wheelchairs at The Floral Pavilion in New Brighton, book by:

visiting the Box Office (Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm)

calling 0151 666 0000 (Floral Pavilion Box Office) (Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm)

visiting the Floral Pavilion website.

For wheelchairs at the Water Sports Centre in West Kirby, book by:

Water Sports Centre in West Kirby, book online.