Two brothers who were jailed for their role in stealing £1.2 million worth of cocaine from a Liverpool-based gang have been ordered to pay back £80,826 or face an additional nine months in prison.

Jason, 38, and Craig Cox, 35, were involved in a raid at a house in Liverpool in May 2020 where they and their accomplices stole 30kg of Class A drugs.

They were jailed for supplying cocaine, cannabis, conspiracy to possess criminal property and conspiracy to commit robbery in 2023.

Jason and Craig Cox were jailed for their part in the theft of £1.2 million worth of cocaine from a Liverpool-based organised crime group

Their older brother Lee Cox, 41, who did not take part in the raid, was jailed for supplying cocaine, cannabis, and conspiracy to possess criminal property.

He was ordered to repay £40,000 for his role in the organised crime family's drug distribution network, which supplied cocaine and cannabis to dealers and distributors across the North West of England.

The theft of the cocaine was just one aspect of their broader criminal activities.

Jason and Lee Cox fled to Spain and were extradited back to the UK in 2021.

All three brothers were brought before the court again today by the CPS Proceeds of Crime Division.

If they fail to comply with the confiscation orders, each brother faces an additional nine months in prison.

The Judge determined the following:

Jason Cox - Total criminal benefit: £1,856,944, Available amount: £40,346, Confiscation Order: £40,346

Craig Cox - Total criminal benefit: £1,674,443, Available amount: £40,480, Confiscation Order: £40,480

Lee Cox - Total criminal benefit: £864,453, Available amount: £40,000, Confiscation Order: £40,000

A final confiscation hearing for four of their associates - Michael Nevin, Jack Brownsill, Richard Caswell, and Scott Smith - will take place on February 28 at Manchester Crown Court.

Luke Clements, Specialist Prosecutor from the CPS Proceeds of Crime Division, said: “We will robustly pursue the proceeds of crime, where we identify available assets, to take the profit out of organised crime.

“All three offenders were given lengthy prison sentences and risk having time added to their original sentence if they do not pay back the amount that they have available to pay their orders.

“If we find more assets in the future, the CPS can take them back to court for an increased Confiscation Order to be made against them.”