The space, designed by award-winning landscape gardener, Peter Lloyd, will celebrate Liverpool’s links with Ukraine.

Plans have been announced to create a sensory garden on the Baltic Green this summer, celebrating Liverpool’s links with Ukraine as Eurovision arrives in the city.

The garden will feature flowers, a tranquil green space and allotment beds with seasonal vegetables, and has been designed by award-winning landscape gardener, Peter Lloyd and supported by the Baltic Triangle Area CIC.

Referred to as the ‘Ukrainian Peace Garden’ the plans aim to create an inclusive, peaceful place for people to enjoy and escape the hustle and bustle in the Baltic Triangle during the Song Contest.

Liverpool’s Ukrainian community has been involved in the garden’s design, which local children will help to decorate, as well as two concrete chess tables,

Baltic Triangle CIC have created a JustGiving page and are asking for donations towards creating the garden, “to welcome new visitors to the city, and celebrate our links with Ukrainian communities both here and abroad.”

The target is £6,000 and almost £2,000 has been raised so far.

