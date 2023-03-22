Register
Garden oasis planned for Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle ahead of Eurovision

The space, designed by award-winning landscape gardener, Peter Lloyd, will celebrate Liverpool’s links with Ukraine.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:16 GMT

Plans have been announced to create a sensory garden on the Baltic Green this summer, celebrating Liverpool’s links with Ukraine as Eurovision arrives in the city.

The garden will feature flowers, a tranquil green space and allotment beds with seasonal vegetables, and has been designed by award-winning landscape gardener, Peter Lloyd and supported by the Baltic Triangle Area CIC.

Referred to as the ‘Ukrainian Peace Garden’ the plans aim to create an inclusive, peaceful place for people to enjoy and escape the hustle and bustle in the Baltic Triangle during the Song Contest.

Liverpool’s Ukrainian community has been involved in the garden’s design, which local children will help to decorate, as well as two concrete chess tables,

Baltic Triangle CIC have created a JustGiving page and are asking for donations towards creating the garden, “to welcome new visitors to the city, and celebrate our links with Ukrainian communities both here and abroad.”

The target is £6,000 and almost £2,000 has been raised so far.

The garden would feature on the Baltic Green.

The garden would feature on the Baltic Green. Photo: Baltic Triangle Area CIC/Peter Lloyd

Local children would be involved in creating the garden. Photo: Baltic Triangle Area CIC/Peter Lloyd

There will be places to sit and relax. Photo: Baltic Triangle Area CIC/Peter Lloyd

