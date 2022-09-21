GBBO: Great British Cake Map reveals Liverpool’s favourite cake-based treat

The 13th series of the Great British Bake Off is currently showing on Channel 4.

Research has found that the Victoria Sponge is the cake of choice for Liverpool.

Great British Bake Off has returned to our screens for yet another season and the beloved baking show has not disappointed.

The Channel 4 show sees amateur bakers from across the country look to test their cake-making skills on the rural set filmed in Berkshire.

To coincide with the start of the new season, cake company Cutter & Squidge have asked the public a few questions about their cake-eating and buying habits.

According to their study, 20% of the nation admit to eating cakes at least once a week.

Founder of Cutter & Squidge , Annabel Lui, said, “Brits love their cakes and are becoming more adventurous in their choices. We are buying and eating more cakes than ever.

But the cake-related habits of the country are drawn along geographical lines with tastes differing across the north and south.

Liverpool residents typically wait until the traditional Afternoon Tea- time, between 3PM and 5PM, whereas the south are a little less patient.

The lemon-drizzle cake is loved equally across the country while Liverpudlians crave the classic Victoria Sponge the most.