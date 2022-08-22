It’s scholastic nerves in Liverpool again as GCSE students set to receive their results.

It’s a new group of Liverpool students anxiously awaiting results once again this week, as GCSE exam results are set to be revealed.

With A level students having already gone through the nail-biting ordeal and clearing at universities currently underway, it’s the turn of GCSE students to receive their examination results and move on to their next step in further education.

GCSE students this year will also see a change in the grading system , so results may look a little different to an older generation as students prepare for life in either sixth form or moving on to a college or an apprenticeship .

So what happens next? What happens once the results have been revealed and if you’re not happy with the outcome?

What are the changes in GCSE grading?

Gone are the days of A* and the dreaded U, with Ofqual having changed the grade boundaries to a lower level compared to 2019 and replacing the letter grading system with a numerical system.

The reviewed grading system for GCSE results:

A* - 9/8

A - 7

B - 6

C - 5 (strong pass)/4 (standard pass)

D/£ - 3

E/F - 2

F/G - 1

U - U

When are GCSE results available in Liverpool?

Liverpool students will be able to receive their GCSE results on Thursday August 20 from 8:00am.

Where can I get my GCSE results in Liverpool?

A student reads through their GCSE results, as Thursday marks the day Year 11 students find out their next educational steps.

Schools will be open from 8:00am in Liverpool for students to collect their GCSE results. For those who cannot attend, students can request for their results to be collected by someone else or submitted online.

How can I appeal my GCSE results?

If you wish to appeal the results of your GCSE exams, the first port of call will be to talk to your school or institution .

Your educator will then contact the exams board on your behalf and ask for your marks to be reviewed.

If after a review you’re still not happy with your results, you can then ask your school or institution to appeal through the Joint Council for Qualifications - they will ensure the exam board once again look at the results and correct the mark if appropriate.

BTec students can appeal directly to the examination board.

Can I resit my GCSE exams if I didn’t get the mark needed?

Yes - you can re-sit any exam or National 5 if you’re not happy with your grade and the appeals process has not worked.

In this instance, it’s best to talk to your school or institution about the best means to retake an examination.

What happens after I receive my GCSE results?

Your GCSE results should give an indication of the next steps in terms of further education and any decision to continue into sixth form can be discussed with your school or institution.

The United Kingdom requires students to receive training until the age of 18 - this could be through A levels, BTEC National Diplomas or apprenticeships/vocational qualifications where students can train and learn a skill.