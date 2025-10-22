A community in one part of Merseyside is outraged after a spate of thefts, as gifts bequeathed by a generous couple in their will were taken from a much-loved park.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Sefton Council, The Hesketh Park Heritage Group reported that new plants and shrubs were uprooted and stolen from the site, before they could take pride of place in the park’s display gardens. Alongside the many plants bought by individual volunteers and volunteer groups, some had been bequeathed to Hesketh Park by a local couple in their will.

The LDRS understands the first theft occurred between September 22 and 23 and people have also reported similar incidents during October. However, with little evidence of what happened and who took the plants, it’s not been possible to identify the culprits thus far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hesketh Park in Southport | Sefton Council/LDRS

In 2023, the LDRS reported on a £850,000 donation bequeathed to Hesketh Park by Louis and Anita Marks, which was to be used on a full refurbishment of the conservatory, improvements to a sensory garden and upgrades oto key heritage features including a fountain, waterfall and floral clock. The LDRS understands part of this money was also used to populate the park with new plants.

Sefton is home to more than 160 parks, including the 12-hectare Hesketh Park in Southport, Churchtown’s historic Botanical Gardens and the Grade II listed Derby Park in Bootle. Many are home to beautiful and diverse flower and plant displays, which contributed to Southport being shortlisted for the prestigious Britain in Bloom awards this year.

The parks are maintained both by Green Sefton and the tireless efforts of volunteer groups, but after a spate of thefts, the council is asking for the public’s help in protecting the park and its public gardens

In response to the incidents, Sefton Council published an update to its official Facebook page, stating: “We were deeply disappointed to learn that plants were stolen from a park in Sefton – especially when they were donated by kind volunteers and residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you spot a theft in a park, collect evidence like photos – if it’s safe to do so. Contact the police so they can investigate. Don’t directly confront a thief.”

The post generated dozens of comments from local residents, including one from Gary Lee who wrote: “I rang the police as they were there filling up bin bags.”

Councillor Mhairi Doyle, Cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: “Our beautiful parks and gardens are not only shining jewels in the heart of our borough, they’re also an example of the incredible results that can be achieved through hard work and a strong sense of community.

“Thefts are an insult to the people who kindly donated, the volunteer groups whose work in our parks is awe-inspiring, and everyone across Sefton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My message to the people involved in this crime is: we won’t let your selfishness ruin the tireless efforts to keep our parks pristine.”

Adrian Fletcher, Co-chair of the Hesketh Park Heritage Group, said the group will not be deterred and will carry on its work, adding: “Let us all be on our guard against these self-centred criminals who take no pride in the community in which they live and only undermine the altruistic work of our wonderful volunteers.”

The LDRS contacted Merseyside Police for comment.